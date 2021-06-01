This Morning guest makes misleading claims on vaccine efficacy

1 June 2021

What was claimed The Covid-19 vaccine doesn’t stop you catching the disease. Our verdict Data shows that even one dose can significantly reduce your chances of getting infected, even without symptoms. What was claimed The Covid-19 vaccine doesn’t stop you transmitting it. Our verdict Data has shown that even one dose can reduce the chances of you passing it to your household. What was claimed The Covid-19 vaccine is a trial drug. Our verdict Research on the ongoing efficacy and safety of the vaccines will continue but data on key safety and efficacy aspects has been published and peer reviewed. What was claimed The survival rate from Covid-19 is 99.8%. Our verdict It’s almost certainly not as high as that in the UK. What was claimed The average age of death from Covid-19 is 82. Our verdict This is true for deaths involving Covid-19 registered in England and Wales between October 2020 and January 2021. 1 of 5 claims

A heated exchange between presenter Dermot O’Leary and guest Beverley Turner on This Morning, about whether the Covid-19 vaccines stop you from catching and passing on the disease has gone viral on social media.

Ms Turner claimed: “[The vaccine] does not stop you contracting or passing on the virus.”

Multiple, reliable forms of evidence show that vaccines greatly reduce a person’s chance of contracting or passing on a virus.

Studies have found that people given one dose of the Pfizer vaccine have a 70% reduced risk of becoming infected, both with and without symptoms, rising to 85% after the second dose. This data comes from testing healthcare workers who were tested for Covid every two weeks, regardless of whether they had symptoms.

Data in adults over 70 shows that both the Pfizer and the AstraZeneca vaccines are between 60-70% effective against symptomatic disease around a month after the first dose, and 85-90% after the second dose of Pfizer (this particular study didn’t look at the effect after two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine).

As to Ms Turner’s claim on vaccines not stopping people passing on the virus, the evidence suggests that one dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines significantly reduces your chances of passing on the virus to members of your household, if you do catch it.

Initial research, covering over a million contacts in the UK, has found that people who became infected three weeks after their first vaccination were between 38% and 49% less likely to pass the virus onto household contacts. This protection appeared from around two weeks after the vaccination, and was regardless of age.

This may be what Ms Turner was referring to when she then went on to say there was “a little bit of evidence to suggest that it might minimise transmission, but that’s because it ameliorates your symptoms and if it ameliorates your symptoms then you are less likely to pass it on.”

She also made a number of other claims about the Covid survival rate and whether the vaccine is in trials that we have written about before.

Ongoing study does not mean Covid-19 vaccines are a ‘trial drug’

Ms Turner described the Covid-19 vaccine as a “trial drug”. While it’s not quite clear what this means, we have checked similar claims before. These claims have been based on the fact that some of the Covid-19 vaccine trials have completion dates set in the future.

As we’ve explained before, data on key safety and efficacy outcomes has already been published in peer-reviewed journals, but data on long term protection and safety will continue to be collected over the coming years.

The three coronavirus vaccines currently approved and being rolled out in the UK have been through all the normal stages of vaccine testing, including animal and human studies.

The survival rate is almost certainly lower than 99.8%

“99.8% survival rate from Covid-19. The average age of death is 82.” Beverley Turner, .

The survival rate is almost certainly lower than this in the UK, as we’ve written before.

We’ve covered elsewhere how estimates for Europe (countries with similar age profiles and healthcare quality as the UK) put the fatality rate at somewhere between 0.5% and 1%, meaning the “survival rate” could be somewhere between 99% and 99.5%, but not as high as 99.8%.

Covid-19 is more dangerous in older populations, which is part of the reason survival rates vary between countries.

As of 14 May there have been about 153,000 deaths registered with Covid-19 recorded as a cause on the death certificate. That’s about 0.23% of the entire UK population. If the survival rate really was 99.8%, and 0.23% had died, that implies that the entire population of the UK has been infected. As we’ve written before, this is almost certainly not the case. The figures don’t show high enough rates of infection for this to be the case.

It’s true that the average age of death involving Covid-19 is 82. That was the average age of people whose deaths were registered in England and Wales between October 2020 and January 2021 which involved Covid-19.

It’s been estimated that people who die of Covid lose, on average, around ten years of life.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as partly false because evidence shows that the vaccines do stop infections and transmission.