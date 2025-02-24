Fake Toby Carvery giveaways recirculating on Facebook

These are not genuine offers. They have not been shared by the official Toby Carvery channels, and the company has previously said competitions would only be posted on its official Facebook page, which this deal was not.

Facebook posts claiming to offer vouchers for free meals at the restaurant chain Toby Cavery have been liked by thousands at the time of writing. But these aren’t genuine giveaways.

One post, which has over 3,000 likes, claims to be from “a manager at Toby Carvery”, named Haleigh Lee, and says: “This week we’re celebrating Toby Carvery Day, and to make it even more special, we’re giving away a free Carvery for every thumbs-up we receive!” Another post with 2,000 likes says that it’s “celebrating school half term” with vouchers for “a free Carvery for two, complete with drinks”.

But a spokesperson for Toby Carvery, confirmed these deals are not genuine. They said they “would always recommend our guests to only trust posts from our sites or our brand page which is verified with a blue tick. If in doubt please do not interact or share any details with these accounts.”

The official Toby Carvery Facebook page has previously warned about pages and individuals “pretending to be Toby Carvery”, and said: “Any competition, offer or post will always be here, and only here.”

We could find no such giveaways being promoted on the official Toby Carvery social media channels or website.

We’ve previously written about other fake Toby Carvery offers, as well as those for other restaurant chains and retailers. If a deal is genuine, it’s likely to have been shared by a company’s official page, which will typically have lots of followers, a verified blue tick on platforms like Facebook or Instagram and a significant post history.