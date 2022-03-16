Edited image falsely claims to show Ukrainian tractor pulling Russian rocket

16 March 2022

The image has been edited. The original from 2018 shows a Russian space rocket aboard a train.

A photo purportedly showing a Ukrainian tractor pulling a trailer carrying a Russian rocket has been shared on Facebook by a group called ‘Farmers Against Misinformation’.

The post is an edited image of a Soyuz space rocket from 2018, not a military rocket.

The original shows the rocket being carried on board a train, while the edited version shows it towed by a tractor.

Soyuz spacecraft are Russian spacecraft that have been used to carry astronauts from across the world to the International Space Station.

Image courtesy of NASA