Edited image falsely claims to show Ukrainian tractor pulling Russian rocket

A photo purportedly showing a Ukrainian tractor pulling a trailer carrying a Russian rocket has been shared on Facebook by a group called ‘Farmers Against Misinformation’.
The post is an edited image of a Soyuz space rocket from 2018, not a military rocket.
The original shows the rocket being carried on board a train, while the edited version shows it towed by a tractor.
Soyuz spacecraft are Russian spacecraft that have been used to carry astronauts from across the world to the International Space Station.
