Viral video does not show US paratroopers landing in Ukraine

14 March 2022

False. The footage reportedly shows soldiers in North Carolina and dates back to at least 2016.

A viral video claims to show US paratroopers landing in Ukraine.

A Facebook video viewed over seven million times shows American paratroopers, and falsely claims these are “American soldiers in Ukraine”.

The footage has actually been around since at least 2016 and reportedly shows paratroopers from the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions performing parachute drills at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

The United States is not directly involved in the war in Ukraine, though it is providing aid and arms to the country.

In late February, the US Army did confirm that members of the 82nd Airborne Division (which features in the Facebook video) were situated near the Ukraine-Poland border.

Reuters reported the division was stationed near Przemysl in Poland, a NATO member.