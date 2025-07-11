Image showing ‘Israel, you’ll never walk alone’ banner at Liverpool match is likely AI

This image isn’t real and was almost certainly made using artificial intelligence.

A picture of a banner saying “Israel, you’ll never walk alone” at a Liverpool football match has almost certainly been created using artificial intelligence (AI).

The image has been shared with captions such as “Walk on….🇮🇱🇮🇱” and “absolutely brilliant”, with some people in the comments asking if it is real.

But the earliest example of the picture Full Fact could find online was posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) who has since posted similar signs for other football clubs and claimed they were “trolling” people.

In a reply to someone questioning the Liverpool post, the user says “it’s Ai you dumb”.

Full Fact could find no credible reports about any such sign being displayed at a Liverpool match. Closer inspection of the image also shows several clues it has likely been created using AI. For example the faces of fans in the crowd are blurred and distorted, Liverpool appears to be misspelt on the right of the image, while another LED sign towards the top of the image features nonsensical text.