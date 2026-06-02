Police haven’t given any official estimates of the number attending Arsenal’s victory parade

The Met Police says it hasn’t given any official estimates for the number of people attending, or said that the parade was the biggest ever held. Crowd size estimates are often disputed, but Islington Council has said “over a million” attended.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed Arsenal’s victory parade was “the biggest ever parade held in the country” and an estimated 1.5 million people were there.

Viral posts on social media have claimed the Metropolitan Police has said that 1.5 million people attended Arsenal’s title parade on Sunday.

This isn’t an official figure. The Metropolitan Police told Full Fact it has not given out any official estimates for the number of people who went to the parade.

Some posts we’ve seen also claim that the Metropolitan Police has confirmed that Arsenal’s parade was “the biggest ever parade held in the country”. However the Met told us this is also not something it has said.

As we’ve written before, crowd sizes at large events can be very difficult to estimate, and are often disputed. But on Monday Islington Council said “over a million” attended. We’ve asked for more details on how this estimate was calculated and will update this fact check if we hear back.

We’ve also asked Arsenal Football Club whether it has produced its own estimate for the size of the parade, which took place in north London to celebrate Arsenal’s men’s team winning its first Premier League title in 22 years, and the women’s team winning the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup.

Ahead of the parade, it was reported that between 500,000 and one million people could attend. Media reports in the immediate aftermath of the event varied, with some suggesting between 750,000 and a million people turned out, and others simply estimating that it was “hundreds of thousands”.