Sample size matters—so World Cup stats aren’t always as impressive as they sound

You may have heard it said that England’s 3-2 victory over Mexico at the Azteca was their greatest World Cup win since 1966. And for once, while “greatness” is a matter of opinion more than fact, we’re not here to dispute that. (Although we did point out before the match that England’s excellent away record should not be overlooked.)

But it’s useful to remember, when you hear these kinds of claims and statistics, just how few World Cup matches there have been. Even though the men’s tournament is nearly 100 years old, it comes round just once every four years, and not every team qualifies every time, and lots of teams only play three matches.

So in this case, yes, England’s victory at the Azteca may well be their greatest since the final in 1966—but it’s also their 28th World Cup win since 1966 (not including the 2018 victory over Colombia on penalties, given the game itself finished as a draw).

Indeed England have only played 79 World Cup tournament matches ever, which is slightly more than two Premier League seasons. Only Brazil and Germany (including West Germany) have played more than 100. Scotland have played 26, Northern Ireland 13, and Wales eight.