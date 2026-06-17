Viral image of Iran footballer holding pink school bag is AI

This image isn’t real and was made using AI. Iranian footballers have previously been photographed holding school bags in memory of the girls killed in an attack in February.

An image shows an Iranian footballer holding a pink bag on the pitch to pay tribute to 168 people killed in an attack on a school in Minab, Iran.

An image of an Iranian footballer holding up a pink backpack has been shared thousands of times online with claims it shows an on-pitch tribute to girls killed in an attack on a primary school in Minab, Iran in February this year.

There is genuine imagery from March showing members of Iran’s national football team holding school bags in memory of the 168 people killed in Minab, but the viral picture circulating on social media isn’t real and was made using artificial intelligence (AI).