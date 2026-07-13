Harry Kane didn’t refuse to wear a rainbow symbol in matches

False. There is no evidence that Harry Kane ever made these comments, and the English Football Association (FA) has confirmed that the quote is fake.

Harry Kane has confirmed that he will not wear the LGBT rainbow symbol in upcoming matches, saying football should not be about political or social movements.

Posts falsely claiming England’s captain Harry Kane said he wouldn’t wear a rainbow LGBT pride symbol in upcoming matches have been going viral online.

The posts, which have been circulating widely on Facebook, all feature the same wording which includes an alleged quote from the striker, claiming he said: “Football should be about what happens on the pitch — competitive spirit, player performance, and match results — not political or social movements.”

They also say that he has "confirmed that he will not wear the LGBT rainbow symbol in upcoming matches”.