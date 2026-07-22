AI images of Spain’s Lamine Yamal celebrating World Cup win with Palestinian flag spread online

What was claimed Images show footballer Lamine Yamal celebrating Spain’s World Cup victory draped in a Palestinian flag. Our verdict These images aren’t real and were made with artificial intelligence.

Pictures that appear to show the footballer Lamine Yamal celebrating Spain’s World Cup victory draped in the Palestinian flag aren’t real, and were made using artificial intelligence. The pictures have been shared thousands of times across X, Facebook and Instagram.

One image appears to be taken from above, with Yamal holding the World Cup trophy with one hand on his hip. Using reverse image search we found the original, unedited image which shows Yamal wearing the Spanish flag instead, with the same man holding camera kit and another wearing a medal behind him.