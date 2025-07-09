Clip shared with claims it shows Diogo Jota’s crash predates accident

False. This clip has been online since at least May 2025. It shows a different car and does not match genuine footage of the crash site.

A clip of a car twisted around a tree shows the crash site of the recent accident in which footballers Diogo Jota and André Silva were killed on 3 July.

A video is being shared on social media with the suggestion it shows the aftermath of a recent car accident in which Portuguese professional footballers Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva were killed. But this footage predates the crash.

The clip (WARNING: distressing content) shows a severely damaged black car wrapped around a tree. Several posts have shared the clip with the caption: “Leaked footage of Diogo Jota’s crash site has hit the internet hours after his passing. Rest in peace”.

Jota and Silva, who played for Liverpool FC and local Portuguese club Penafiel respectively, were killed on 3 July when their green Lamborghini veered off a road and caught fire in Zamora in northwestern Spain. The BBC reported the vehicle as being almost completely destroyed.

But the clip being shared online does not show the wreckage of this crash. While we’ve not been able to confirm the source of this footage, it has been online since at least 14 May where it was shared on Facebook with the caption: “220 kilometers per hour Oh God, safety”, and circulated elsewhere in June, also predating the footballers’ deaths.