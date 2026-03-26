Meta Oversight Board thinks Community Notes are inadequate as a standalone solution for addressing harmful misinformation

Last year, Meta requested guidance from the Oversight Board on what it should consider when deciding whether any country should be omitted from its planned expansion of community notes outside the United States.

‘Community Notes’ is a community-based approach to provide context or correction to false information online. It is a system used by X and is now being trialled by Meta in the US, alongside the company dropping its fact-checking programme there.

Full Fact Full Fact sent written evidence and joined one of the stakeholder events to provide additional expert evidence. We are widely cited in the opinion, published today.

We welcome the Oversight Board’s clear view that that community notes alone cannot fulfil content moderation requirements for harmful disinformation: