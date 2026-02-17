Archiving the content we check: How we are working with others to support the infrastructure for international fact checking.

Full Fact and our Spanish partners at Fundación Maldita.es have recently taken on the running of the MediaVault project, an important part of the plumbing that will ensure fact checkers around the world can continue to identify and address false and misleading visual content on social media as quickly and easily as possible









MediaVault preserves images and videos that circulate online. In doing so it addresses a persistent problem where content is edited or vanishes from the web creating broken links in fact checks and potential confusion to our readers. Think of it as a long term way of us always being able to capture a snap shot of social media as it was when we checked it. In turn, that allows us to create a searchable database for fact checkers and other journalists to find out if images have already been checked when they are writing articles.

Since being created by the brilliant team at the Duke Reporters Lab in 2023, the Vault has become an essential resource for media and digital professionals working to verify content online. We believe it is the first archiving system designed specifically for the needs of fact checking organisations. In recent weeks, we have worked with engineers in the US to transfer the project to Europe and ensure this vital part of our work has a new long term home.



The system gathers and organizes images and videos analyzed by an international network of around 900 individual fact checkers and researchers. The database allows precise searches, helps identify previously debunked content, and supports academic and journalistic research on the dynamics of visual disinformation. It uses a form of structured markup called MediaReview to ensure this information is as consistent and well structured as possible.