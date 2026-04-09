Fake image of Earth from Artemis II mission shared online

This image is fake and was almost certainly created using AI. It contains Google AI’s SynthID watermark, and does not match any of the genuine images released by NASA from the mission. The capsule window depicted has five sides, unlike the four-sided windows on the real Orion capsule.

A picture shows Earth as captured from the window of the Orion spacecraft during the Artemis II mission.

A fake picture supposedly taken from the Orion spacecraft as part of the Artemis II mission is circulating on social media.

The image, which has been liked thousands of times on social media, appears to show the Earth through a window on the Orion spacecraft, which is carrying astronauts on a fly-by of the far-side of the moon as part of the Artemis II mission.

One version, showing what appears to be clouds over Earth, has been shared with the caption: “This is the first image of Earth captured by Artemis II from space that clearly shows EARTH is NOT FLAT.”