Google cuts funding to Full Fact...

Google has ended its support for Full Fact. The company has been one of our biggest funders over the last three years, helping us build some of the best AI tools for fact checking in the world.

But things have now changed abruptly: Full Fact received over £1m from Google last year, either directly or via funds the company supports. These have all either not been renewed, or have been cut altogether.

Fact checkers have never seen a threat like this.