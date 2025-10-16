Google cuts funding to Full Fact...

16 October 2025
Big tech leaders attend Trump inauguration
Image courtesy of Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson / POOL / AFP

Google has ended its support for Full Fact. The company has been one of our biggest funders over the last three years, helping us build some of the best AI tools for fact checking in the world. 

But things have now changed abruptly: Full Fact received over £1m from Google last year, either directly or via funds the company supports. These have all either not been renewed, or have been cut altogether.

Fact checkers have never seen a threat like this.

For the past few years, over a third of Full Fact’s annual income has come from big tech companies.

Working hand in hand, we’ve developed cutting-edge fact checking tools, licensed them to fact checkers across the world, and reached millions of people with verified, impartial facts.

With Google ceasing funding, and Meta’s stance on fact checking shifting earlier in the year, we are urgently refocusing our fundraising on other areas. Monthly Direct Debits from concerned supporters are a key part of this new focus.

Give monthly

We think Google’s decisions, and those of other big US tech companies, are influenced by the perceived need to please the current US administration, feeding a harmful new narrative that attacks fact checking and all it stands for.

Full Fact will always be clear: verifiable facts matter and the big internet companies have responsibilities when it comes to curtailing the spread of harmful misinformation. If you agree, please support Full Fact today. We add to debate, we don't restrict it. We promote more speech, not less.

Full Fact is also a charity, and while we are not reliant on any one source of income, the loss of a funder Google’s size would be a concern for any organisation. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce so over the past nine months we have been asking supporters to set up monthly Direct Debits.

Donate today

Many have done so, and we now have a committed group of over two thousand core supporters giving in this way. Will you join them today and keep Full Fact impartial, independent and secure?

Related topics

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Google Search is vandalising the internet. Here’s how.

Full Fact fights bad information

Bad information ruins lives. It promotes hate, damages people’s health, and hurts democracy. You deserve better.

Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.