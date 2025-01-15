Image of supercar surrounded by flames in Los Angeles is digital creation

This isn’t a real photograph. It was created by a 3D artist and originally posted with a disclaimer that it is a 3D render.

A picture of a supercar on a street filled with smoke and burning palm trees is from the wildfires in Los Angeles.

A dramatic image of a supercar on a street filled with smoke and flames has been shared on social media with captions which suggest it depicts the Los Angeles wildfires.

The picture, which has been circulating on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, shows an ash-covered car in front of large houses and burning palm trees.

One caption shared with the image says: “Such a surreal picture. A 2025 Lamborghini Revuelto is covered in ash from the Los Angeles fires.”

At the time of writing two major wildfires are continuing to burn in the Los Angeles area, with 25 people killed so far, and thousands of structures damaged or destroyed—including the properties of Hollywood celebrities.

However, the picture being shared isn’t a real photograph from the current fires.

By using reverse image search, Full Fact found the same image was uploaded to Instagram on 9 January, with the caption including a disclaimer that it is a “3D render”.

3D rendering is the process of creating a realistic 2D image from 3D models.

The original image also includes the watermark ‘Dizzy’ in the bottom right-hand corner, which the Instagram account uses on all its posts, and which hasn’t been cropped out of some examples of the supercar picture circulating online.

The Instagram account’s bio states that the poster is a 3D artist, and the page features a number of other highly realistic images of supercars which are also digital creations.

The man behind the account is Italian digital artist Fabian Oberhammer. Mr Oberhammer confirmed to Full Fact via email that he created the image.

He said: “This artwork has been taken widely out of context on the internet by other people indeed.

“This is not a real image nor has it been worked off of a real image (as stated in the description). It is a fully 3D rendered scene that I created as part of my "everyday" Render series in honor of the victims of the LA fires.”

Since the outbreak of fires in LA we have fact checked a number of images and videos which are being shared as if they are genuine, but which are actually digital creations.

Before sharing an image that you see on social media, it’s important to consider whether what you are seeing is genuine. Our guides to spotting AI-generated and misleading images online can help you do this.