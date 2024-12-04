No, a ‘jail’ is not being built in front of the White House

4 December 2024

This isn’t what the photo depicts. There is no “jail” being built—it’s actually a spectator stand for viewing the presidential inauguration parade which will take place in January 2025.

An image is being shared online with false claims it shows a “jail” being constructed in front of the White House.

In the picture, a three-tiered structure is being erected in front of the official residence of the US President.

It has been circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook with the caption: “MAJOR ALERT: THE JAIL OUTSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE IS ALMOST COMPLETE !!! ARE YOU READY TO SEE ARRESTS ??? [sic].”

But this isn’t true—the structure is not a jail and has nothing to do with the US judiciary or military.

It actually shows a presidential inauguration parade viewing platform, which is being built ahead of Donald Trump being sworn in as President on 20 January 2025.

The stand can also be seen in the official live stream of the exterior of the White House. The angle suggests that this stream was also the source of the image being shared on social media.

Photos from Getty Images from October this year show the stand along Pennsylvania Avenue in earlier phases of construction.

The reviewing stand is built to allow spectators to watch the inaugural parade to the White House, during which the president and vice president lead a procession down Pennsylvania Avenue after being sworn in at the US Capitol.

Another structure, the main presidential reviewing stand, is also constructed on the White House side of the same street for the president, vice president, their spouses, and special guests to watch the rest of the parade.

Construction on the stands for January’s inauguration began on 1 October, a month earlier than normal to ensure a “safer and more secure environment for construction activities” according to the National Park Service which grants permits for the stands.

Reuters previously fact checked similar misleading claims about a different viewing stand which was erected before President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, but was dismantled due to the pandemic.

We have fact checked a number of images and videos related to the US presidency which have been shared with misleading captions to make false claims, including an image claimed to show people queuing for a Donald Trump rally which was actually from Dublin in 2011, and a video of Jamie Lee Curtis that was falsely claimed to show her endorsing Kamala Harris.

It’s important to consider whether what you’re seeing is genuine before sharing, and our guides to verifying videos and images online can help with this.