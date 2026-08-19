Old videos of 2025 Philippines earthquake shared in aftermath of recent Indonesia quake

Fact checks

They weren't. The videos actually show the impact of an earthquake that hit the Philippines in October 2025.

A video of a room of young people reacting to an earthquake and another clip of people sheltering under a table were filmed during a quake that struck Indonesia on 15 August.

Old footage filmed during an earthquake that struck the Philippines last year is being shared on social media with captions suggesting it shows a quake that hit Indonesia last weekend.

The video first appeared online in October 2025 and shows the impact in Davao City, Mindanao of the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the Philippines on 10 October 2025.

The video being shared shows a room full of young people sitting in rows who begin to sway side to side, with some appearing to cover their heads with plastic chairs before the camera seemingly falls to the ground.

One video is captioned and overlaid with text that says: “7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia, tsunami warning issued”.

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Another says: “A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia early Saturday, triggering strong shaking and tsunami waves of less than one metre in several areas.” It also includes a clip of a corridor in which a ceiling appears to be collapsing; we’ve also traced this footage back to October’s Philippines quake.

The same video was also shared in June 2026 alongside incorrect claims it showed the impact of another earthquake that struck the Philippines that month.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake did strike Indonesia on 15 August killing at least 70 people.

Full Fact often sees miscaptioned videos and images circulating when natural disasters strike. It’s important to consider whether what you are seeing online is accurate before sharing. Our guides to identifying misleading images and videos can help you do this.