FactsMatter. Here’s why

Speech without evidence comes with a price tag attached. When words are devoid of context they can be manipulative and misleading.

At Full Fact we are firm advocates of free speech but also of informed choice. In an age where polarised opinions, manipulated content and algorithms can push half truths or conspiracy theories from small online forums to millions of people in minutes, there’s no freedom without reliable information.

Our mission is to create a better information environment to improve trust. We’re determined to help people to determine what’s based on fact rather than fiction, avoid the real-life harms that flow from being duped or scammed and be active democratic citizens. It’s about enabling them to make informed choices on the issues that matter to them.

More often than not, what is factual is dull and uninspiring and evidence will present as several shades of grey. But, in a digital world, where so many are competing for our attention, we’re ever mindful that falsehoods will spread wider and faster than what’s factually evident.

If all this resonates with you then please support us in our fight for a better information environment.

Over the coming weeks we plan to highlight the important work we do at Full Fact and why we believe it matters. We will talk about how we check facts, the challenges we face in getting to the heart of evidence and the differences we can make when we do so.