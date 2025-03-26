Why #FactsMatter to Full Fact journalist Evie
“Facts matter to me because without them there can be a void where anything can be true.”
This video is part of Full Fact's #FactsMatter campaign.
Honesty in public debate matters
You can help us take action – and get our regular free email
Ian Russell of Molly Rose Foundation on why #FactsMatter
“We’re bombarded by information… It becomes harder to make truly objective decisions. Decisions we have considered based on verifiable facts.”
This video is part of Full Fact's #FactsMatter campaign.
Podcaster and former politician Rory Stewart digs into why #FactsMatter.
“At the heart of our democracy, at the heart of our broadcasting, at the heart of the fight for things that we care about…is the idea of truth.”
This video is part of Full Fact's #FactsMatter campaign.
ONS fixes error on its deaths dashboard
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has corrected an error on its death statistics dashboard, after Full Fact got in touch.
The error concerned deaths from pneumonia or flu, which we have written about before.
Originally, the dashboard contained a line chart and an associated file of data, which claimed to show the number of people dying from “influenza and pneumonia”.
But strictly speaking, the chart showed the number of deaths from influenza or pneumonia, because not every death involved, or was due to, both conditions.
This confusion can happen easily, because “influenza and pneumonia” is the name of a category in the International Classification of Diseases, which is widely used to code different causes of death. It has caused problems in the past, when the media reported this data in the mistaken belief that everyone in this category died from flu.
Helpfully, the ONS let us know on 3 April that it had fixed the page, which now refers to deaths caused by “influenza or pneumonia” instead. It fixed a similar problem a couple of years ago.
Another MP corrects waiting list claim… but others still haven’t
We’re grateful to Labour MP Dr Allison Gardner, who corrected a Facebook post that mixed up the number of people and the number of cases on the NHS England waiting list.
Dr Gardner is the fifth MP in the current Parliament to correct a waiting list error after we contacted them. However, others have yet to correct similar errors, even though we have asked them to do so.
Our AI tools found a post by Dr Gardner on Saturday, which originally said there had been a record high of “nearly 8 million people” waiting for treatment under the Conservatives. In fact, as you can see in our waiting lists explainer, the backlog peaked at 6.5 million people—who were involved in about 7.8 million cases.
NHS England began to publish an estimate for the number of people on the waiting list in November 2023. Since then, we have taken action many times to address confusion between estimates for the number of people and the number of cases on the waiting list. The figures differ as some people are awaiting treatment for more than one thing.This latest correction came soon after we launched the #FactsMatter campaign. Find out more about how you can support us in our fight for a better information environment.
Happy International Fact-Checking Day
“Facts Matter,” says Stephen Fry. “Verifiable, testable, provable facts. Without them, democracy falters, trust erodes and society drifts into a fog of deceit.”
Today is International Fact-Checking Day, a global initiative aimed at emphasising the crucial role of accurate information in our interconnected world.
This video is part of Full Fact's #FactsMatter campaign.
#FactsMatter. Now more than ever.
Journalist and Times Radio host Fi Glover explains why.
This video is part of Full Fact's #FactsMatter campaign.
Honesty in public debate matters
You can help us take action – and get our regular free email
MP corrects Facebook post about the NHS waiting list
The Labour MP Mike Reader has corrected a Facebook post that mixed up the number of people and the number of cases on the NHS England waiting list.
Our AI tools found a post by Mr Reader on Saturday, which originally said: “When the government took office last July, there was a staggering backlog of over 7.6 million people waiting for essential treatment.”
In fact, as you can see in our waiting lists explainer, the backlog at the end of July 2024 was about 7.6 million cases, involving about 6.4 million people—some of whom were waiting for treatment for more than one thing. (These were the same as the figures for the end of June 2024, just before the election.) Mr Reader corrected this yesterday afternoon.
This is a very common source of confusion that we have written about many times since NHS England began to publish an estimate for the number of people on the waiting list in November 2023.
How many potholes is the government expecting councils to fill?
On BBC 5 Live Breakfast this morning [2:31:40], the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer discussed a government announcement that means local authorities in England will be obliged to publish annual progress reports in order to access the maximum amount of highway maintenance funding.
As was previously set out in a government announcement back in December, the total funding of £1.6 billion includes “an extra £500 million” for what the government is now calling the “roads pot”.
While speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Mr Starmer said the funding being allocated to local authorities to fill the potholes was “enough for 700 million to be filled”. This appears to be incorrect and the Prime Minister may have misspoken, however. The government’s press release today says that £500 million of this funding could allow seven million potholes to be filled each year, not “700 million”, as the Prime Minister said.
As we’ve written elsewhere, the average cost of filling a pothole in England and Wales is about £70, which means filling seven million would cost £490 million. So filling 700 million would cost £49 billion, which is far more than the Department for Transport’s entire annual departmental expenditure limit.
Estimates for the number of potholes vary. In January 2025, according to the RAC, the UK was “thought to have more than one million potholes”, though it said the figure varies seasonally. Between 2022 and 2023, the Asphalt Industry Alliance estimated 1.4 million potholes were filled. Whatever the accuracy of these specific figures, it seems unlikely there are 700 million potholes that need to be dealt with.
We’ve contacted Mr Starmer and No 10 about his claim today, and will update this blog if we receive a response.
Can the justice secretary ‘over-rule’ the Sentencing Council?
The justice secretary Shabana Mahmood has today written to the Sentencing Council to object to new sentencing guidelines, due to come into force in England and Wales at the beginning of April.
The new guidance gives greater emphasis to the importance of pre-sentence reports (which provide the court with additional information about an offender) in sentencing decisions, and sets out that a pre-sentence report should be considered “necessary” for members of certain groups.
Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Ms Mahmood said: “Today’s updated guidelines do not represent my views or the views of this government.
“I will be writing to the Sentencing Council to register my displeasure and to recommend reversing this change to guidance.”
She added: “There will never be a two-tier sentencing approach under my watch.”
In a further post this afternoon Ms Mahmood said she had written to the Council “to express my strong opposition to its newly published guidelines, which recommend different treatment based on ethnicity, culture and faith.”
Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick has claimed the changes would make prison sentences less likely for certain individuals, such as ethnic minorities or members of minority faith groups. This is rejected by the Sentencing Council, which says pre-sentence reports “are not an indication of sentence”.
Some of the media coverage of the issue implies that Ms Mahmood has the power to prevent the guidelines coming into force. The Financial Times report for example was headlined “UK justice secretary to over-rule new sentencing advice over ‘double standards’”.
But under current rules, no such changes can be directly enforced by the government. The Ministry of Justice and the Sentencing Council both told Full Fact they believed the FT headline was inaccurate, with a Sentencing Council spokesperson adding: “The Sentencing Council is independent, and the Council decides what to include in our work programme independently of government or Parliament.” We’ve approached the FT for comment.
It’s been suggested that in order to overrule the Sentencing Council the government would have to change legislation, allowing it to veto the council’s plans. Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick appeared to acknowledge this, telling the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “If we need to change the law, we should do so.”
In her post this afternoon, Ms Mahmood said she was “reviewing the Sentencing Council’s role and its powers” and added: “If new laws are required, I will not hesitate to legislate.”