Happy International Fact-Checking Day

MP corrects Facebook post about the NHS waiting list
The Labour MP Mike Reader has corrected a Facebook post that mixed up the number of people and the number of cases on the NHS England waiting list.
Our AI tools found a post by Mr Reader on Saturday, which originally said: “When the government took office last July, there was a staggering backlog of over 7.6 million people waiting for essential treatment.”
In fact, as you can see in our waiting lists explainer, the backlog at the end of July 2024 was about 7.6 million cases, involving about 6.4 million people—some of whom were waiting for treatment for more than one thing. (These were the same as the figures for the end of June 2024, just before the election.) Mr Reader corrected this yesterday afternoon.
This is a very common source of confusion that we have written about many times since NHS England began to publish an estimate for the number of people on the waiting list in November 2023.
How many potholes is the government expecting councils to fill?
On BBC 5 Live Breakfast this morning [2:31:40], the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer discussed a government announcement that means local authorities in England will be obliged to publish annual progress reports in order to access the maximum amount of highway maintenance funding.
As was previously set out in a government announcement back in December, the total funding of £1.6 billion includes “an extra £500 million” for what the government is now calling the “roads pot”.
While speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Mr Starmer said the funding being allocated to local authorities to fill the potholes was “enough for 700 million to be filled”. This appears to be incorrect and the Prime Minister may have misspoken, however. The government’s press release today says that £500 million of this funding could allow seven million potholes to be filled each year, not “700 million”, as the Prime Minister said.
As we’ve written elsewhere, the average cost of filling a pothole in England and Wales is about £70, which means filling seven million would cost £490 million. So filling 700 million would cost £49 billion, which is far more than the Department for Transport’s entire annual departmental expenditure limit.
Estimates for the number of potholes vary. In January 2025, according to the RAC, the UK was “thought to have more than one million potholes”, though it said the figure varies seasonally. Between 2022 and 2023, the Asphalt Industry Alliance estimated 1.4 million potholes were filled. Whatever the accuracy of these specific figures, it seems unlikely there are 700 million potholes that need to be dealt with.
We’ve contacted Mr Starmer and No 10 about his claim today, and will update this blog if we receive a response.
Can the justice secretary ‘over-rule’ the Sentencing Council?
The justice secretary Shabana Mahmood has today written to the Sentencing Council to object to new sentencing guidelines, due to come into force in England and Wales at the beginning of April.
The new guidance gives greater emphasis to the importance of pre-sentence reports (which provide the court with additional information about an offender) in sentencing decisions, and sets out that a pre-sentence report should be considered “necessary” for members of certain groups.
Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Ms Mahmood said: “Today’s updated guidelines do not represent my views or the views of this government.
“I will be writing to the Sentencing Council to register my displeasure and to recommend reversing this change to guidance.”
She added: “There will never be a two-tier sentencing approach under my watch.”
In a further post this afternoon Ms Mahmood said she had written to the Council “to express my strong opposition to its newly published guidelines, which recommend different treatment based on ethnicity, culture and faith.”
Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick has claimed the changes would make prison sentences less likely for certain individuals, such as ethnic minorities or members of minority faith groups. This is rejected by the Sentencing Council, which says pre-sentence reports “are not an indication of sentence”.
Some of the media coverage of the issue implies that Ms Mahmood has the power to prevent the guidelines coming into force. The Financial Times report for example was headlined “UK justice secretary to over-rule new sentencing advice over ‘double standards’”.
But under current rules, no such changes can be directly enforced by the government. The Ministry of Justice and the Sentencing Council both told Full Fact they believed the FT headline was inaccurate, with a Sentencing Council spokesperson adding: “The Sentencing Council is independent, and the Council decides what to include in our work programme independently of government or Parliament.” We’ve approached the FT for comment.
It’s been suggested that in order to overrule the Sentencing Council the government would have to change legislation, allowing it to veto the council’s plans. Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick appeared to acknowledge this, telling the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “If we need to change the law, we should do so.”
In her post this afternoon, Ms Mahmood said she was “reviewing the Sentencing Council’s role and its powers” and added: “If new laws are required, I will not hesitate to legislate.”
MP challenges chancellor over incorrect runway claim
On Tuesday 4 March, during a House of Commons debate on regional growth, Labour MP for Blackley and Middleton South, Graham Stringer, challenged the Treasury over a claim chancellor Rachel Reeves made in January. She said then: “We haven’t built a new runway in Britain since the 1940s.”
Mr Stringer said this week: “Manchester airport would be very surprised to hear that, because its new runway has been operating for nearly 25 years.”
We wrote about Ms Reeves’ claim at the time, and found it to be incorrect for the same reason.
Manchester Airport originally opened in 1938. A second runway was approved in 1997 and opened in 2001. According to the airport’s website, it remains the only airport in the UK outside London with two full-length runways.
When we wrote to Ms Reeves about her claim we received a response from the Treasury which confirmed that the last full-length runway built in Britain was in Manchester in 2001, and that the last full-length runway built in the South East was in the 1940s. We’ve asked Ms Reeves to correct her claim but have not received a response.
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones responded to Mr Stringer’s question but did not address the claim directly. He said: “I congratulate the operators of Manchester airport on running a successful business, which we will continue to support in the normal way.”
We are grateful to Mr Stringer for raising the matter in Parliament.
Minister corrects parliamentary record after Full Fact intervention
Earlier this week we wrote on this blog about an inaccurate claim made in Parliament by industry minister Sarah Jones MP, regarding projections about the UK’s economic growth.
During a debate in the House of Commons on 24 February, Ms Jones claimed: “The International Monetary Fund [IMF] and the OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] predict that the UK will be Europe’s fastest-growing economy over the next few years.”
That’s not what the latest projections show, however—the IMF and OECD have both projected that a number of European countries will have higher growth than the UK in 2025 and 2026.
When we contacted Ms Jones about this claim, her office told us she would correct the record. We’re grateful that Ms Jones has now done this, and that a formal written correction has been published in Hansard.
The corrected transcript now says: “The International Monetary Fund and the OECD predict that the UK will be Europe’s fastest-growing major G7 economy in the coming years.” This is indeed what IMF and OECD projections show.
Ms Jones is the first minister in the current government to have corrected the record in Hansard after being contacted by Full Fact about a misleading or inaccurate claim. We’ll be publishing a blog in the coming days with more details about other correction requests we’ve made which are still outstanding.
President Trump repeats familiar claims in address to Congress
US President Donald Trump last night delivered his first major address to Congress since beginning his second term in office, and spoke about his plans for the US economy, immigration and Ukraine.
His speech included a number of claims which we’ve recently looked at.
Mr Trump said that the US has spent “perhaps $350 billion” on support for Ukraine.
While the US has contributed more in overall aid to Ukraine since 2022 than any other country, we’ve not found any evidence to support this figure, and it’s considerably higher than other available estimates.
We wrote in detail last month about the figures on aid to Ukraine.
Mr Trump also claimed that the construction of the Panama Canal “came at a tremendous cost of American blood and treasure” and that “38,000 workers died” building it.
We fact checked a similar claim from Mr Trump during his inauguration speech in January—on that occasion he said the US “lost 38,000 lives”, though in his remarks yesterday it wasn’t quite clear if he was suggesting all those who died were American.
Either way, we’re not certain what the 38,000 figure is based on, but published estimates we’ve seen suggest this figure is too high if looking specifically at American deaths.
Last night the president also claimed that under the previous administration the US “suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country, they’re not sure”.
The US, like many other countries, has seen high levels of inflation in recent years, but not an all-time record. US inflation reached 9.1% in June 2022, which was its highest point since the early 1980s, but some way below the 23.7% inflation seen in 1920 (the highest level seen since current records began in 1914).
Fact checkers based in the United States have taken a look at more of the claims Mr Trump made about his domestic policies and the record of his predecessor in last night’s speech.
Sarah Jones the latest minister to repeat inaccurate claim about UK’s projected growth
Industry minister Sarah Jones MP last week claimed: “The International Monetary Fund and the OECD predict that the UK will be Europe’s fastest-growing economy over the next few years.”
We’ve fact checked versions of this claim made by several government ministers in recent weeks, and Ms Jones’ claim was identified by Full Fact’s AI tools. As we’ve explained, this isn’t what the latest projections from these organisations show, and Ms Jones’ office has now told Full Fact she will correct the record.
Figures published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in January project that the UK’s GDP will increase by 1.6% in 2025 and by 1.5% in 2026, but that both Spain (2.3% and 1.8%) and Poland (3.5% and 3.3%) will have higher GDP growth in both years. The Netherlands is projected to have similar GDP growth to the UK in 2025 (1.6%) and higher growth in 2026 (1.8%).
In December, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) also projected that several European countries will have higher GDP growth in both 2025 and 2026 than the UK (1.7% and 1.3%), including Spain (2.3% and 2%), Denmark (2.5% and 1.7%) and Poland (3.4% and 3%).
2026 is the latest year for which these organisations have published projections and we’ve not seen any other comments from the IMF or OECD to support Ms Jones’ claim.
It’s possible Ms Jones meant to say that the UK was projected to have the fastest growth among European economies in the G7. The IMF and the OECD’s latest figures both project that the UK will have faster growth than France, Germany and Italy—the other three European countries in the group.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves and other government ministers have said previously that the UK is projected to be the fastest growing “major” European economy.
Is corridor care now the norm in hospitals?
Several newspapers have reported that the University Hospitals Sussex NHS trust is advertising for a doctor to specialise in so-called “corridor care”. There were also reports last month of nurses being recruited for similar work.
Does this mean that corridor care is now normal across the NHS?
Broadly speaking, corridor care means people being treated in an unsuitable place, such as a corridor, storage area, waiting room, office or carpark. This happens because there are not enough suitable spaces available to meet emergency demand. The practice certainly seems widespread. Last September, NHS England published guidance for “providing safe and good quality care in temporary escalation spaces”, despite noting that it is “not acceptable and should not be considered as standard”.
Even so, the health secretary Wes Streeting told Parliament last month that “corridor care has been normalised”. Many doctors and nurses have also told recent ‘snapshot’ surveys that they have delivered corridor care.
In a recent Royal College of Nursing (RCN) survey, covering December 2024 to January 2025, 67% of the 5,408 nursing staff who responded said they delivered corridor care on a daily basis. Another survey by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) found that 78% of the 961 physicians who responded had provided care in a temporary environment in the last month.
We should be careful not to assume that these percentages apply to doctors or nurses in general, as those with bad experiences may be more likely to respond to surveys on the subject. It does suggest that corridor care is a common feature of many hospitals, however.
As an RCN report published last year says, corridor care may be harmful for patients—if they do not have easy access to the water or oxygen that they might need, for example. It can also be distressing for staff, who are prevented from looking after people as compassionately and professionally as they would like to.
Extremely long waits for emergency admission have certainly been much more common in recent years, especially over the winter. This is not quite the same thing as corridor care, but there may be some overlap between the two.