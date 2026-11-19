This warning is out-of-date and the number was shut down in December 2005. An Ofcom spokesperson described the post as “a hoax” and Royal Mail and Trading Standards confirmed they haven’t issued any statement on this this year.

Royal Mail and the Trading Standards Office have warned about a Christmas postal ‘scam’ where the public are encouraged to call a premium-rate number costing £315 to retrieve a parcel.

Social media posts warning about an alleged Christmas postal ‘scam’ have been shared over 20,000 times in recent days—but they’re out of date.

The premium-rate number they refer to was operating in 2005, but was shut down later that year.

The posts feature an image that says: “Christmas is fast approaching, Royal Mail & The Trading Standards Office are making people aware of the following scam:

“A card is posted through your door from a company called PDS (Parcel Delivery Service) suggesting that they were unable to deliver a parcel and that you need to contact them on 0906 6611911 (a Premium rate number).

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“If you call the number and you start to hear a recorded message you will already have been billed £315 for the phone call [...] Can you please make all your family, friends and neighbours aware of the above.”

We have written about this warning before. Fact checkers at Snopes wrote back in 2006 that this premium-rate number had been operating in 2005. However, the UK regulator for services charged via phone bills, the Phone-paid Services Authority (PSA), formerly known as PhonepayPlus, responsibility for which has now transferred to Ofcom, repeatedly issued statements confirming that it was shut down in December that same year. The PSA said the company operating the service, called Studio Telecom and based in Belize, was subsequently fined £10,000.

An Ofcom spokesperson told us the post recirculating online is “a hoax” and said the maximum per minute cost of a premium rate call is £3.60, capped at £40 per call unless someone has a rare “payment services licence”.

They also pointed us to an archived blog post from the PSA in November 2022 which emphasised that the number no longer exists and there’s no need for people to share the out-of-date warning.

Spokespeople for both National Trading Standards and Royal Mail also told us they’ve not issued any statement this year.

Royal Mail has advice for the public on what to look out for and examples of scam texts. Citizens Advice says something might be a scam if you’ve been asked to transfer money quickly, you are asked to give away personal information or you haven’t had written confirmation of what’s been agreed.

This post is an example of a “zombie claim”—a false claim that crops up repeatedly over the course of weeks, months or years, even after being repeatedly debunked.

It’s important to check information with official sources before sharing it online.