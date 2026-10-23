False claim Henry Nowak’s killer has been attacked in prison circulates online again
What was claimed
Vickrum Digwa, who killed Henry Nowak, has been attacked in prison.
Our verdict
False. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice confirmed Vickrum Digwa has not been attacked.
Posts claiming that Vickrum Digwa, Henry Nowak’s killer, has been attacked in prison, have been shared more than a thousand times on social media.
Some posts on Facebook and Instagram shared the claim alongside a photo of Digwa with overlaid text reading “Breaking News”. The posts said that “a mixture of sugar and boiling water was thrown in his face causing serious burns”.
But this isn’t true. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice described the claims as “completely false” and confirmed to Full Fact that Digwa had not been attacked.
We fact checked the same claim about an attack causing Digwa serious burns back in June.
Henry Nowak died after being stabbed by Digwa in December 2025. Digwa received a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years.
We regularly see false reports of prison attacks being shared online. It’s worth checking whether a claim comes from a verifiable and trustworthy source—our Full Fact toolkit can help.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because the Ministry of Justice confirmed that Vickrum Digwa has not been attacked in prison.
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