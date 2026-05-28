Southport attacker Axel Rudakubana has not suffered ‘violent assault’ in prison

What was claimed The Southport attacker, Axel Rudakubana, has suffered a violent assault and been attacked by another prisoner while in prison. Our verdict False. The Ministry of Justice has confirmed that the claim is untrue and he has not been attacked.

A false claim that the Southport killer Axel Rudakubana has been attacked in prison has been circulating online. Facebook posts making the claim, which appear to resemble a breaking news report for an outlet called N24 News, have gained thousands of reactions and comments. The graphic includes Rudakubana’s mugshot, and text saying: “HE HAS BEEN ATTACKED YET AGAIN IN PRISON. “Inmate suffers another violent assault behind bars; condition currently unknown.”

It states that the “inmate was attacked by another prisoner” adding it is not the first time he has been assaulted, and an investigation is underway. But this is false. There is no matching genuine report of Rudakubana being attacked from any media outlet, and the Ministry of Justice told Full Fact that the claim is not true, and he has not been assaulted in prison.

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