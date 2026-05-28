The number of women and girls killed by men is not rising

What was claimed The number of women and girls killed by men is rising. Our verdict Incorrect. The number of women and girls killed by men in England and Wales in recent years was lower than it has been. In 2025 the figure was the lowest for at least a decade.

A recent BBC News article about suicides following domestic abuse wrongly claimed that the number of women and girls being killed by men is rising. BBC News has corrected the claim after Full Fact got in touch. The original version of the article, which at one stage appeared on the BBC News homepage, referred to an earlier article, saying: “The BBC recently examined the rising numbers of women and girls killed by men”. But the other article did not describe a rise in these killings. And in fact the number of these killings in England and Wales isn’t rising. The number of homicides with a female victim and a male principal suspect was lower in the year ending March 2025 than in any other year in the series, going back to 2014/15. (This excludes cases with no suspects and homicide offences where all suspects have been acquitted at court.)

Full Fact contacted the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which publishes these figures, and it told us they could be seen as “a fairly accurate reflection of trends across England and Wales”. The ONS also told us: “Trends in homicide in general are on a downward trajectory and that is reflected in domestic homicides committed by males towards females[…] It was at 71 in the most recent year (the lowest in the time series), although it has fluctuated over recent years. “However, it is also true [...] that females are far more likely to be victims of domestic homicide (and males are more likely to be the perpetrator).” (Scotland and Northern Ireland do not publish directly comparable figures.) The BBC removed the reference to a rising number of women and girls being killed by men and published a correction on the article. The rate of homicide with female victims and male offenders has been in long-term decline since the 1980s.

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