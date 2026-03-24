Fake image of Jewish charity ambulances on fire shared online

Although this incident happened, this image is fake and was made with AI.

A fake image of an arson attack on ambulances owned by a Jewish charity has been shared on social media.

The buildings in the fake image do not match those from the real scene. There are only three ambulances visible in the fake image when in reality four were damaged, and they are also in different positions to those pictured in genuine photographs of the aftermath.

When we ran the image through a reverse image search, the image was marked as being “made with Google AI”, meaning it has a SynthID watermark indicating it was generated or edited with one of Google’s AI tools.