Fake image of Jewish charity ambulances on fire shared online

24 March 2026

What was claimed

An image shows a recent attack on Jewish ambulances in London.

Our verdict

Although this incident happened, this image is fake and was made with AI.

A fake image of an arson attack on ambulances owned by a Jewish charity has been shared on social media.

Real pictures of the aftermath and videos of the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday 24 March in north London, look markedly different from the fake image being shared online.

Debunk image AI ambulances

The buildings in the fake image do not match those from the real scene. There are only three ambulances visible in the fake image when in reality four were damaged, and they are also in different positions to those pictured in genuine photographs of the aftermath.

When we ran the image through a reverse image search, the image was marked as being “made with Google AI”, meaning it has a SynthID watermark indicating it was generated or edited with one of Google’s AI tools.

During breaking news events it’s important to rely on sources that are trustworthy and verifiable when sharing content which you see on social media. Our toolkit and guides on identifying AI-generated content, have tips on how to do this.

This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as altered because this image is fake and was made with artificial intelligence.

Related topics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Social media London

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