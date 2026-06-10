Video of projectiles hurled at PSNI vehicles predates recent violent scenes in Belfast

What was claimed A video of objects being thrown at police vehicles depicts scenes in Belfast following a knife attack. Our verdict False. Although there are many genuine videos of the disorder this week, this video predates it. It shows an unrelated incident on 4 May.

A video being shared with claims it depicts recent violent scenes in Belfast is actually footage of an older, unrelated event in the city. The clip has been circulating widely on social media since the outbreak of unrest which began following a knife attack in north Belfast on Monday night. The victim, who has been named as Stephen Ogilvy, remains in hospital while another man, Hadi Alodid, has been charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident, alongside a number of other offences.

In the footage being shared, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) vehicles can be seen moving down a road while objects are thrown at them by people nearby. Captions also link it to the recent disorder, with some saying “Belfast right now”. But while there are many genuine videos of the disorder which took place on Tuesday night in reaction to the knife attack, this particular clip is not one of them.

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