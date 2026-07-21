Poster warning Glasgow area has ‘high risk of sexual assault’ not produced by council

What was claimed Glasgow City Council has produced a poster warning that there is a high risk of sexual assault in a part of the city. Our verdict This poster isn’t genuine. Glasgow City Council confirmed it did not produce it.

A fake poster from Glasgow City Council warning an area has a “high risk of sexual assault” has been circulating widely on social media. This is not a genuine message endorsed by the council. The image, which is laid out like a poster, says “WARNING” and “HIGH RISK OF SEXUAL ASSAULT”, along with text saying: “This area has reports of sexual assaults. Stay alert.”

The apparent poster, which includes the logo of Glasgow City Council, also offers advice such as to “travel in groups”, “avoid isolated areas after dark”, and “report suspicious activity immediately”. It has been shared on social media by accounts presenting it as an official notice for display in Glasgow.

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