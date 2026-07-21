Poster warning Glasgow area has ‘high risk of sexual assault’ not produced by council

What was claimed
Glasgow City Council has produced a poster warning that there is a high risk of sexual assault in a part of the city.
Our verdict
This poster isn’t genuine. Glasgow City Council confirmed it did not produce it.
What was claimed
Glasgow City Council has produced a poster warning that there is a high risk of sexual assault in a part of the city.
Our verdict
This poster isn’t genuine. Glasgow City Council confirmed it did not produce it.
A fake poster from Glasgow City Council warning an area has a “high risk of sexual assault” has been circulating widely on social media. This is not a genuine message endorsed by the council.
The image, which is laid out like a poster, says “WARNING” and “HIGH RISK OF SEXUAL ASSAULT”, along with text saying: “This area has reports of sexual assaults. Stay alert.”
The apparent poster, which includes the logo of Glasgow City Council, also offers advice such as to “travel in groups”, “avoid isolated areas after dark”, and “report suspicious activity immediately”.
It has been shared on social media by accounts presenting it as an official notice for display in Glasgow.
But when we contacted Glasgow City Council, it told us it was not produced by the authority.
Police Scotland has recently warned that misinformation about Glasgow is being spread online.
A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “We all have to take care to ensure the veracity of the information we share on-line about Glasgow.”
Before sharing things you come across on social media, take a moment to consider whether they come from a trustworthy source. Our Full Fact misinformation toolkit can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here. For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as false because this isn’t a genuine warning poster from Glasgow City Council.
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