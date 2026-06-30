Teenager did not die after arrest at Sheffield protest

Incorrect. The individual involved—a 17-year-old boy—did not die. He was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries and later discharged himself.

A person detained by police at a protest in Sheffield on 13 June died after his arrest.

Earlier this month we saw claims on social media that a person died after being detained by police officers at a protest in Sheffield. But this isn’t true.

A video, which has been reposted over 15,000 times on X and also widely shared on Facebook, appears to show a person draped in a Union Jack flag being detained by police.

Captions shared with the footage, which was filmed at a ‘Raise the Colours’ demonstration on 13 June, say: “It’s being reported that this man has sadly died.”

However the person who was detained—a 17-year-old boy—did not die.