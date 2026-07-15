Smashing a window to rescue a dog in a hot car could still be classed as criminal damage

What was claimed Police say you will not be charged with criminal damage if you smash a window to rescue a dog in a hot car. Our verdict The National Police Chiefs’ Council says people should call 999 and ask for police if a dog is showing signs of distress or heat stroke, and that breaking a car window could legally still be classed as criminal damage.

Widely shared Facebook posts claim “police are now saying” you wouldn’t be charged with criminal damage for smashing a window to rescue a dog from a hot car, provided you take a picture and record the temperature beforehand. But this isn’t true. The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) says there are some situations in which you may consider breaking into a car to free a dog, but doing so could still legally be classed as criminal damage.

One such post with more than 14,000 shares says: “The police are now saying if you see a dog locked in a car in hot weather, take a picture of the dog and the car. If someone is with you, get them to bring up the weather for your area on their phone so you can screen shot the temp, THEN break the car window. This way, you will not be charged with criminal damage and it gives the police photo evidence to take the dog owners to court.” But a spokesperson for the NPCC told Full Fact that “legally, breaking into a vehicle could be classed as criminal damage”, and that you should immediately call 999 and ask for the police if you see a dog in a hot car showing signs of heatstroke.

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