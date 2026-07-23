‘250,000 victims of rape gangs’ is not a reliable estimate

What was claimed It is established that 250,000 children have been victims of rape gangs this century. Our verdict This figure is not calculated reliably. It is an estimate derived from unevidenced assumptions, and based on some figures that count victims of child sexual exploitation in general, not of rape gangs specifically.

Image courtesy of Eric Ward

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What this number really means The new report cites comments in Parliament by Lord Pearson of Rannoch in 2018 and 2019 as the original source of the 250,000 figure. We looked into Lord Pearson’s estimate in an article about this issue last year, and the Irish news site the Journal reported more details about it shortly afterwards. We’re grateful to the Journal for sharing what Lord Pearson’s office sent them. Both Lord Pearson and the more recent report seem to define the number quite loosely. In 2018, citing past inquiries into CSE, Lord Pearson originally said it was the number of “young white girls raped this century”. But in 2019 he described it as the number of “victims of radical Muslim grooming gangs” specifically, not all of whom would have been white or girls, or victims of rapes, or of offences that occurred this century. In his comments on the Joe Rogan podcast, Mr Lowe said it was the number of rapes, not the number of victims. The new report cites Lord Pearson’s figure and says it counts “young white girls”, but it also says the figure is based on evidence from other inquiries that included victims of all sexes and ethnicities, some of whom were exploited in ways that did not include rape, or were victims of offences that occurred before this century. Describing “Lord Pearson's working out behind the 250,000 number”, his office provided the following explanation, to which we have added notes highlighting a number of issues.