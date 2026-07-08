Convicted child murderer Jamie Varley hasn’t been stabbed in prison

Jamie Varley, who was convicted of murdering and sexually abusing the baby boy he was adopting, Preston Davey, has been stabbed in prison.

False claims have been circulating on social media that convicted child murderer Jamie Varley has been stabbed in prison.

Posts making the claims have been shared on Facebook at the end of June and early July. Several of the posts claim he was stabbed in the neck.

Varley was handed a whole life sentence in June following a trial where he was found guilty for the murder and sexual abuse of, 13-month-old Preston Davey, who he was in the process of adopting with his partner John McGowan-Fazakerley. He was also found guilty of child cruelty and indecent images. McGowan-Fazakerley was found guilty of sexual assault, child cruelty and allowing the death of a child.