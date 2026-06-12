Henry Nowak killer has not been attacked in prison

False. The Ministry of Justice confirmed Vickrum Digwa has not been attacked in prison.

Vickrum Digwa, who killed Henry Nowak, has been attacked in prison.

Posts shared thousands of times on social media claim that Henry Nowak’s murderer, Vickrum Digwa, has been attacked in prison.

Some posts claim Digwa was attacked with a “mixture of boiling water and sugar” that “was thrown at his face, causing serious burns”.

But this isn’t true. The Ministry of Justice confirmed to Full Fact that “Vickrum Digwa has not been attacked in prison”.