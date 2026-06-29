Image of Thai police officers ‘undercover wearing drag’ is fake

This image is fake. It’s an AI-edited version of a genuine photo in which the officers are wearing t-shirts and trousers.

An image shows Thai police officers after making an arrest while undercover wearing drag.

A viral image supposedly showing a group of Thai police officers who arrested a suspect while “undercover wearing drag” has been edited using AI.

The image was originally posted on Facebook on 21 May by the Tha Luong police station in Lopburi, Thailand, and appears to show four men and a woman in costume surrounding a suspect in handcuffs.

As reported by Press Gazette, the image was widely covered as real by a number of media outlets that claimed the officers had gone undercover by dressing in drag to catch the suspect. It’s also been shared on Facebook with captions similarly suggesting it’s real.