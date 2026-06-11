Video shows Polish Corpus Christi procession, not Henry Nowak tribute

What was claimed A video shows Polish people taking the knee for Henry Nowak. Our verdict False. Although this video was filmed in Poland, it actually shows a Corpus Christi procession.

A video of people kneeling in the street has been shared online with claims it shows Polish people paying tribute to Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed by police after being stabbed in December 2025. But this isn’t what the video shows. Although it was filmed in Poland, it actually shows a Corpus Christi Catholic procession, and is unrelated to Henry Nowak.