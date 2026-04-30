Fake report of van and truck drivers ramming into Muslim street prayers shared online

What was claimed Van and truck drivers rammed into Muslim street prayers in London and Cardiff. Our verdict False. There’s no evidence of these incidents having happened, and four of the images shared with the report are of old events, and another is almost certainly AI-generated.

False reports that van and truck drivers have rammed into Muslim street prayers in incidents in London and Cardiff alongside photos of the emergency services have been circulating online. The posts on Facebook, which have gained thousands of reactions, say: “CLASHES EXPLODE IN BRITAIN’S STREETS: Van & Truck Drivers RAM INTO MUSLIM STREET PRAYERS — PUBLIC ORDER VS RELIGIOUS FREEDOM WAR ERUPTS.” The posts claim that “every second” of the incidents was captured by people on their phones, and footage is “spreading like wildfire”. The social media posts don’t specify where this happened, but two of the posts’ authors link to almost identical articles in the comments which appear to be presented as news reports, detailing supposedly recent incidents in London and Cardiff where “drivers confront blocked traffic with force”.

But there’s absolutely no evidence that the incidents described took place, and we couldn’t find any footage of them being shared online. Images shared alongside the reports are either old and unrelated or almost certainly created with artificial intelligence.