Old footage of London street fight shared as recent clash

The video was taken in 2023.

A video shows immigrant and nationalist groups recently fighting on the streets of London.

Several different accounts across social media have shared a video of a street fight in London.

Accompanying captions say: “Clashes between British patriots and Islamic immigrants in London. The UK is about to implode”.

While some posts describe this as “breaking” news or otherwise imply the footage is recent, it isn’t. It was taken by BBC journalist Vinnie O’Dowd in Trafalgar Square on 11 November 2023, the day a large-scale pro-Palestinian march took place in London, with counter-protesters also present.