Viral image of Ian Huntley in hospital is fake

A picture shows Soham murderer Ian Huntley in hospital after he was attacked in prison.

A viral image claiming to show Soham murderer Ian Huntley in hospital after being attacked in prison isn’t real and was made using artificial intelligence.

Huntley, a former school caretaker who murdered 10-year-old Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Cambridgeshire in 2002, died last week after being attacked in prison.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed to Full Fact that a widely shared picture [warning: graphic] that appears to show him severely wounded isn’t real, and a reverse image search also says it was “made with Google AI”, meaning it has a SynthID watermark indicating it was generated or edited with one of Google’s AI tools.

It’s important to consider whether what you see on social media comes from a verifiable and trustworthy source before sharing. Our Full Fact toolkit and guides to spotting AI-generated images and videos can help you do this.