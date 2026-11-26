A video of a burning car and bus has been shared recently on Facebook alongside a caption claiming it is “Breaking news” and shows “Major riots” in Dublin “in response to a mass-stabbing earlier today”.

The caption continues: “an Algerian man entered a school and stabbed 1 women and 3 young children” [sic].

But this video does not depict recent events. It was filmed in Dublin on 23 November 2023, and shows unrest that broke out following the attempted murder of three children.

Ireland’s police service told Reuters no incidents matching the video’s description had taken place on 27 October 2026, the day the miscaptioned footage was shared.

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Miscaptioned footage is a common form of misinformation we see online. Our guides to verifying images and videos can help you consider whether what you’re seeing is genuine before sharing it.