No evidence death of man in Rotherham explosion is linked to an ‘attempted terror attack’

There’s no evidence for this. South Yorkshire Police say counter terrorism police are not involved in the investigation and no evidence of any crime has been uncovered.

An explosion in Rotherham in which a man died is linked to an attempted terror attack.

Posts on social media have claimed the death of a man in an explosion on a residential street in Rotherham was linked to an attempted terror attack.

But there’s no evidence to support the claims—South Yorkshire Police have said that counter terrorism police are not involved in the investigation and the man’s death on 29 September is not believed to be related to any criminal action.

Police reportedly previously said the explosion was believed to have been caused by a “household accident”, though they’ve since said investigations are ongoing.

A video posted on Facebook the day after the explosion shared claims that the man who died had “COVERED himself in explosives” and suggested in a caption that the incident was linked to “an attempted terror attack on a children’s park”. Another Facebook post described the incident as an “attempted suicide bombing”.