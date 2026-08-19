Starbucks never pledged to hire 10,000 Muslims

In 2017 then-CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, said that the company would hire 10,000 refugees, not Muslims specifically, globally over five years.

As we’ve explained before, in 2017 Starbucks pledged to hire 10,000 refugees globally over five years, not specifically Muslims.

After Full Fact saw this claim being shared again hundreds of times on Facebook and Instagram in August 2026, we contacted Starbucks again. It reconfirmed the 10,000 pledge was to hire refugees.

In 2024 Starbucks said it had directly hired more than 5,500 refugees, including 1,500 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.