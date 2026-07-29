Video of woman explaining why she still uses cash is an AI fake

A video circulating online appearing to show a member of the public being interviewed about their reasons for still using cash is fake.

In the clip, which has gained thousands of reactions on Facebook, a woman seems to say “cash is one of the last bits of freedom we have, and I'm not giving it up”, and that she uses cash to keep purchases private.

But this clip is AI-generated. It contains a SynthID watermark, a digital indicator confirming that it was created using Google's AI tools, in both its visuals and audio. Glitches are also present, such as her glasses disappearing, duplicating, and changing position in her hand during the clip.

We’ve previously fact checked other fake vox pop videos created with AI posted by the same account. You can find tips on identifying misleading content in our misinformation toolkit and guide to spotting AI fakes.