What does the new 22% charge mean for stocks and shares ISAs?

What was claimed The government is introducing a 22% tax on stocks and shares ISAs. Our verdict This needs context. The 22% rate will only apply to interest gained on cash held inside stocks and shares ISAs not the actual cash itself, and it also won’t apply to investment growth in a stocks and shares ISA.

Clarification around new stocks and shares ISA rules released this week have caused some confusion online. Several posts on social media have claimed that the government is going to “tax Stocks and Shares ISAs at 22%” or that “you will pay 22 percent tax on them”. These need context. Although the 22% figure is correct, this charge will only apply to interest (or “alternative finance return”) earned on cash held inside non-cash ISAs (like stocks and shares ISAs).

That rate won’t apply to the actual cash placed in the ISA, and it also won’t apply to investment growth in a stocks and shares ISA either. A stocks and shares ISA is one of the four types of ISA available and under current rules you do not pay tax on the interest generated from any cash held in them.

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