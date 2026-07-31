Viral energy price figures don’t show annual consumer energy bills across Europe

What was claimed Annual energy bills in the UK are £2,325 compared to £485 in France, £520 in Belgium, £470 in Austria, £495 in Spain, £550 in Germany, £590 in Israel, £460 in Norway and £150 in Poland. Our verdict These figures appear to be based on wholesale electricity costs and do not reflect the annual cost of energy for consumers in each country.

Posts shared thousands of times on social media claim to show a comparison of “annual energy bills around the world”, where the figure for Poland is supposedly as low as £150 compared to £2,325 in the UK. While it’s not clear where these specific figures come from, it appears likely that they conflate wholesale prices with consumer energy bills.

We’ve fact checked posts with broadly similar figures claiming UK energy bills are substantially higher than those in other countries several times before. But these were actually based on wholesale electricity prices on a specific day in 2022, and did not reflect the prices paid by consumers. While the figures in these more recent posts don’t exactly match those we’ve written about before, it appears likely that they conflate prices in a similar way. The version currently circulating online, and shared by a councillor in Cardiff, lists nine countries in Europe and the Middle East alongside prices in pounds. The prices range from £150 for Poland and £485 for France, up to £590 in Israel, but the UK is listed with a much higher price at £2,325. The text above the list says: “Annual energy bills around the world”. We’ve previously fact checked similar figures claiming average energy costs are €174 in Poland, €650 in France and €2,960 in the UK. As well as listing different prices, these earlier posts did not include Israel, and included some different countries such as Denmark and “Holland”.

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