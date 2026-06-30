Toy company not selling inflatable ‘bounce houses’ for £2

Posts on Facebook falsely claim that Smyths Toys is selling Little Tikes inflatable “bounce houses” for just £2 to people who complete a short survey.

The posts and adverts claim to be written by a woman whose sister works at Smyths Toys and feature photos of the inflatables, alongside a fabricated receipt or checkout page.

But they aren’t legitimate offers from the retailer. A Smyths Toys spokesperson confirmed to Full Fact the offers were “fake”.

The website linked to by the post author in the comments appears to feature the toy company’s logo, but the URL, layout and interface are all completely different to the real Smyths page.