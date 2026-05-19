Viral post includes several false claims about UK taxes

What was claimed A list of taxes UK residents have to pay today didn’t exist 60 years ago. Our verdict This list is inaccurate. Several of the taxes mentioned existed in some form 60 years ago. What was claimed The UK had no national debt 60 years ago. Our verdict False. The UK’s national debt was 77.7% of its GDP 60 years ago. 1 of 2 claims

Identical posts shared widely on social media make a number of inaccurate claims about the UK’s public finances. The posts list several taxes, and claim that “Not one of these taxes existed 60 years ago”. This isn’t correct. Sixty years ago, in 1966, several of the taxes listed were collected in the UK, including income tax.

A number of these taxes have been levied in some form for much longer, but not necessarily under the name listed—for example, forms of what we now refer to as inheritance tax have existed under various names for centuries. Some of the taxes are also named incorrectly—for example G.S.T (Goods and Service Tax) is called Value Added Tax (VAT) in the UK—or fall under others already listed (for example, “tax on dining out” would fall under VAT).

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