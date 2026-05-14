Welfare payments have not exceeded income tax ‘for the first time ever’

What was claimed For the first time ever, the total welfare bill is now higher than total receipts from income tax. Our verdict Incorrect. Welfare spending, which includes state pensions, has been higher than income tax in every year since at least 2013/14.

An “Alternative King’s Speech” published by the Conservatives on Monday (11 May) claimed: “For the first time ever, the total welfare bill is now higher than total receipts from income tax.” This is a claim we’ve heard a few times in recent weeks from politicians and in the media. But it’s not true. Total welfare spending was higher than income tax receipts in 2025/26, according to figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), but this is far from the first time that’s happened.

Join 73,000 newsletter subscribers who trust us to check the facts Sign up to get weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more. leave this field blank to prove your humanity Your email address What should we call you? Sign up Subscribe to weekly email newsletters from Full Fact for updates on politics, immigration, health and more. Our fact checks are free to read but not to produce, so you will also get occasional emails about fundraising and other ways you can help. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we use your data see our Privacy Policy.

According to Full Fact’s research with historic OBR documents, welfare spending—which includes state pensions as well as universal credit and other benefits—has been higher than income tax receipts every year for at least the last 13 years. Indeed the gap narrowed significantly in 2025/26, and the positions are set to reverse next year—meaning this year is expected to be the last for the foreseeable future that welfare is higher than income tax in the UK, not the first. We shared our figures with the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which looked at the question independently and agreed with us. “It looks like welfare spending has been higher than income tax receipts for all of the last 13 years,” Tom Waters, an associate director and head of the income, work and welfare sector, told us. “In fact what's changing is that welfare spending is forecast to be lower than income tax receipts in 2026/27 for the first time since at least 2013/14, and then remain that way until the end of the forecast period in 2030/31.”