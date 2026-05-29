Starbucks is not banning dogs from UK stores to adhere to halal rules
29 May 2026
What was claimed
Starbucks is banning pets from its UK venues as part of a transition to halal-certified operations.
Our verdict
This is misleading. The picture of the notice saying this came from an outlet in Singapore. Starbucks UK has confirmed that they are not banning pets from their venues. The company says dogs which aren’t assistance or guide dogs are allowed in at the store manager's discretion.
Claims on social media that Starbucks is banning dogs from its UK stores “because they want to ‘respect Muslims’” are misleading.
Posts making the claim on X and on Facebook, which have gained thousands of reactions between them, share an image of a Starbucks branded notice stating: “From 25 May 2026, pets will no longer be permitted in our indoor and outdoor seating areas.
“This change is part of our transition toward halal-certified operations. Guide dogs are welcome. Thank you for your understanding.”
Captions with some of the posts urge British customers to boycott Starbucks, as dogs are “a normal part of British life”.
But Starbucks UK is not banning dogs from its stores—the company told Full Fact that dogs are allowed in stores at the manager’s discretion.
A spokesperson for Starbucks told us: “The signage referenced relates to a store notice in Singapore and has been removed after being shared in error. There are no changes to store operations or pet policies in the UK.”
In 2024 the company replied to a customer on X to say that “dogs that are not guide or assistance dogs are allowed in store at the store manager’s discretion”.
The company confirmed to Full Fact that this was still their policy in the UK.
Guide and assistance dogs cannot be legally excluded (except in the most exceptional circumstances) from businesses such as cafes and restaurants.
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Where does the photo come from?
It’s true that the picture of the notice was taken outside a venue in Singapore. Local mediareported that Starbucks Singapore had apologised for any confusion and said that currently pets continue to be welcome at the store.
In response to a question about the story shared on Instagram, the official Starbucks UK Instagram account responded: “We can confirm that this information isn’t accurate for the UK and this is not a policy we operate here.”
Before sharing content like this which you may see online, it’s important to first consider whether it comes from a trustworthy and verifiable source. Our Full Fact toolkit can help you do this.
This article is part of our work fact checking potentially false pictures, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this—and find out how to report Facebook content—here.
For the purposes of that scheme, we’ve rated this claim as missing context because Starbucks is not banning pets from its UK venues. Its policy is that it’s up to managers to decide whether to allow pets in their store.
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