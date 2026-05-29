Starbucks is not banning dogs from UK stores to adhere to halal rules

This is misleading. The picture of the notice saying this came from an outlet in Singapore. Starbucks UK has confirmed that they are not banning pets from their venues. The company says dogs which aren’t assistance or guide dogs are allowed in at the store manager's discretion.

Starbucks is banning pets from its UK venues as part of a transition to halal-certified operations.

Claims on social media that Starbucks is banning dogs from its UK stores “because they want to ‘respect Muslims’” are misleading.

Posts making the claim on X and on Facebook, which have gained thousands of reactions between them, share an image of a Starbucks branded notice stating: “From 25 May 2026, pets will no longer be permitted in our indoor and outdoor seating areas.

“This change is part of our transition toward halal-certified operations. Guide dogs are welcome. Thank you for your understanding.”

Captions with some of the posts urge British customers to boycott Starbucks, as dogs are “a normal part of British life”.

But Starbucks UK is not banning dogs from its stores—the company told Full Fact that dogs are allowed in stores at the manager’s discretion.