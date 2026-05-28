Health and disability benefit spending is already higher than defence spending

This is true, but it’s also already the case that the UK spends more on health and disability benefits than it does on defence.

By the end of this decade, we could be spending more on incapacity and disability benefits than on defence.

In a widely-reported article published on his Institute for Global Change’s website former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair claimed that “by the end of this decade, we could be spending more on incapacity and disability benefits than on defence.”

This is correct, but missing important context: it is already the case that the UK spends more on health and disability benefits than defence.

Sir Tony made similar comments on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, saying: “You can’t carry on with a situation where you are going to end up, if you’re not careful, spending more on incapacity and disability benefits than you are on defence.” His claim was also widely reported in the media, and we’re grateful to the Guardian for clarifying this point in its article after we got in touch.

According to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), in the most recent financial year (2025/26) the UK is forecast to have spent £83.4 billion on health and disability benefits. Planned defence spending as set out in the government’s Spending Review for the same year was £62.2 billion.