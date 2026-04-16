Are one in six young people in Wales unemployed?

This isn’t quite right. Although the youth unemployment rate in Wales is 16.3%, roughly one in six, this is only the percentage of ‘economically active’ 16-24 year olds who are unemployed. As a proportion of all 16-24 year olds in Wales, it’s more like one in ten.

One in six young people in Wales are unemployed.

In a post on Facebook this week, Plaid Cymru’s Senedd candidate for Gŵyr Abertawe, Harri Roberts, claimed that “one in six” young people are “unemployed”.

This isn’t quite right. Although the latest statistics estimate the youth unemployment rate in Wales is 16.3%, which is roughly one in six, this figure only refers to the percentage of ‘economically active’ 16-24 year olds in Wales who are unemployed.

As a percentage of all 16-24 year olds in Wales, unemployment is more like 9.6%—or roughly one in ten.

This claim was identified with the help of Full Fact’s AI tools, which are monitoring social media posts from candidates standing for the 2026 elections based on accounts listed by our friends at Democracy Club. You can read more about how we’re covering the 2026 elections here.